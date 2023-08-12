Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. 5,104,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,628. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

