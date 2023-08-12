Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,774 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 137,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 25,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Linde stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.82. The stock had a trading volume of 692,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.64 and a 200 day moving average of $358.52. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

