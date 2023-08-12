Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 2,848 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.03. 3,103,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

