Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 673 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded down $13.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $829.76. 2,023,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $866.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $713.03. The company has a market cap of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

