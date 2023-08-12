Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,292 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APD traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.79. 640,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.79 and its 200-day moving average is $287.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

