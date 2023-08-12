MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MeiraGTx from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

Shares of MGTX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 53,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the third quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,631.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MeiraGTx by 401.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

