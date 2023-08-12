Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 218,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

