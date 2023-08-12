Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 218,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $43.54.
Merck KGaA Company Profile
