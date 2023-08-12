Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,960 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,809,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $301.64 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.64.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

