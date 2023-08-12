Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.64. 14,046,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The company has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

