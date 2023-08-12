MetaMUI Price Hits $0.11 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $53.00 million and $103,622.15 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

