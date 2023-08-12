Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Shares Up 4%

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 256,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 597,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Meten Holding Group Stock Down 9.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meten Holding Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meten Holding Group Company Profile

Meten Holding Group Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

