Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $38.91 million and approximately $41,250.58 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00006139 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,950,357 coins and its circulating supply is 21,550,630 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

