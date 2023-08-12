MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $69.93 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $69.93 million and $587,925.22 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $15.66 or 0.00053170 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,456.90 or 1.00028932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.61974086 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $737,920.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.