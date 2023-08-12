M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.14

Shares of M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.14 and traded as low as $17.30. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 654 shares changing hands.

M&F Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10.

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About M&F Bancorp

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

