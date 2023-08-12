MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.69. 94,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 455,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Up 19.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroCloud Hologram in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

