Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Reduced by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,465,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 81,579 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.41% of Micron Technology worth $269,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 522,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,548,000 after buying an additional 83,655 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 184,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

