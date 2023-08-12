Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Redburn Partners from $450.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,355,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,380,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.74. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

