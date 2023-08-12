MiL.k Trading Down 2.6% Over Last Week (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $95.63 million and $1.51 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,379,454 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

