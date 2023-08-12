Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Mincon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.50 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £177.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,391.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.16.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

Mincon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.