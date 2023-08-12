MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Announces Earnings Results

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Zacks reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 135,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Further Reading

