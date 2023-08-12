Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires 109,733 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises 3.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $28,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Popular by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $5,288,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,458,000 after purchasing an additional 311,204 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Popular Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.19. 421,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.63. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $82.71.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.