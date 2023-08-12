Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,487 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after purchasing an additional 759,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,128. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $470.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $486.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.57.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

