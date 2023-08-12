Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. PetIQ comprises about 0.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 1.73% of PetIQ worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 94,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,153 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.08. 467,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,381. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $560.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PetIQ from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

PetIQ Profile

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

