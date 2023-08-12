Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.08.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $28,034.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,530.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,269,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,880,000 after buying an additional 81,140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.