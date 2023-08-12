Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.60) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.08.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.18) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

