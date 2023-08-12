Mizuho Cuts Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $23.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Jamf stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jamf has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

In other news, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $506,815.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $506,815.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,798.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,582 shares of company stock worth $2,819,897. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Jamf by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

