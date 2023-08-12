Mizuho Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $61.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
