Mizuho Trims NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price to $59.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE
NorthWestern Price Performance
NorthWestern Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.
Insider Activity
In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWestern
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.