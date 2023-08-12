Mizuho Trims NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Target Price to $59.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWE

NorthWestern Price Performance

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 85.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 147.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

(Get Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.