Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 122576698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.11.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

