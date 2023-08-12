MOBLAND (SYNR) Trading Down 36.4% Over Last Week

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 12th. MOBLAND has a market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $24,118.21 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded down 36.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 64.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s launch date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.