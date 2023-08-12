Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.30.

MODN opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,191,429. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Model N by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

