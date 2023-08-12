Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,553,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $392,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.49 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.43 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,172,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

