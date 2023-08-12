Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

MBRX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,135. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.96. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

MBRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

