Monero Price Down 0.5% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Monero has a market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $72.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $157.63 or 0.00535830 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,417.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00284091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.02 or 0.00775121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00060080 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00122197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,317,489 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

