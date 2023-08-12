Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

