Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Moody’s worth $509,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,091 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,854 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Moody’s stock opened at $336.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.53.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

