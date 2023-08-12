Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.80 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $166.80 million and $1.71 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00042403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00028564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,079,726,517 coins and its circulating supply is 711,912,736 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.