Morgan Stanley Cuts New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $44.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $561.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 66.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,601,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,999,000 after buying an additional 2,229,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after buying an additional 290,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,126,000 after buying an additional 370,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,198,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,138,000 after buying an additional 1,211,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

