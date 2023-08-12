Morgan Stanley Increases Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $104.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.19.

Shares of QLYS opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.36. Qualys has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total value of $192,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,534.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $611,153.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,749,497.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,441 shares of company stock worth $6,219,712 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

