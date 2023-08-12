Morgan Stanley Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,173,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,159,321. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.23 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,002,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,002,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $107,353.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,482.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,586 shares of company stock valued at $70,143,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Datadog by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

