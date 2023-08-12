Morgan Stanley Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

GLBE stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth about $27,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,993,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

