Morgan Stanley Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $125.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

General Electric stock opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after buying an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

