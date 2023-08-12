Morgan Stanley Raises RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $294.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $286.00 to $294.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.33.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC stock opened at $229.31 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

