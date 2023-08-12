Morgan Stanley Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $25.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.82.

RVNC opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.75. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carey Oconnor Kolaja sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $82,569.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,196.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,685. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

