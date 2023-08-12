Motco Buys 7,737 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Motco’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $40,181,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,602,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,710,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

