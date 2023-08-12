Motco Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Motco decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,703 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. The company has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.55. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $162.10.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

