Motco Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Motco lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.99. 1,484,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,833. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

