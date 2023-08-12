Motco Has $5.53 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.43. 2,621,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

