Motco Has $6.19 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Motco decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 103,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 52,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.51. The company had a trading volume of 947,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.75. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

