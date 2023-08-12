Motco Has $7.16 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Motco raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7,859.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $433.00 to $483.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $340.73. 1,256,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.47 and a 200 day moving average of $337.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

